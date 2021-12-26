“I enjoy every second”– Fernando Alonso rejoicing his second innings in Formula 1

After a two-year-long hiatus from the European circuits, Fernando Alonso talks about his return to Formula 1 with Alpine.

Fernando Alonso in 2021 marked his return in Formula 1 with Alpine and had a terrific second half of the season, including a podium in Qatar.

For the first time since 2014, the Spaniard got to the podium in an F1 Grand Prix. And now, Alpine is aiming an upward climb from here. But talking about his return in F1, Alonso is more than delighted.

“I think at the beginning of the year, definitely things weren’t easy for us. In my case, getting back to the sport, I was not at 100 per cent ready and confident to push the car to the limit,” Alonso said.

“It took a few races until Baku probably. We made a few changes to the car. The power steering and the feeling with the front tyres were perhaps the things I was missing most.

“I think we made a huge step forward on that confidence level. The season overall has been fantastic to me. Honestly, [I’m] super happy to come back into F1. I enjoyed every single race, on track, but also off track. I was happy, and I enjoy every second.”

“Enjoyed my best season since 2014, I think, in terms of points and positions. Definitely a good comeback I think. For sure, more prepared for 2022.”

Fernando Alonso deserves to be at the top

While Alonso, at the age of 40, is aiming for a reconquest in F1. The current world champion Max Verstappen also believes that Alonso deserves to be at the top of the grid.

With the new regulations coming up, Alonso has a great opportunity to mark an exceptional journey with Alpine while Esteban Ocon partners him.

