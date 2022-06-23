F1

“I enjoy Italian foods and really like meeting my friends”- Yuki Tsunoda reveals what makes his life as F1 driver happy and interesting

"I enjoy Italian foods and really like meeting my friends"- Yuki Tsunoda reveals what makes his life as F1 driver happy and interesting
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“My agents work for me, I don’t work for them, I’m in charge!”: Shaquille O’Neal grew frustrated with people not acknowledging his presence during business meetings
Next Article
Bronny James is worth $10 million but when was he 10 years old, LeBron James retaliated when colleges tried to recruit him
F1 Latest News
"Normally Lewis Hamilton is more favorite to us"- Sergio Perez reveals his family supports Mercedes superstar more than Max Versatppen
“Normally Lewis Hamilton is more favorite to us”- Sergio Perez reveals his family supports Mercedes superstar more than Max Versatppen

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have been teammates since the start of the 2021 season,…