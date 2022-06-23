“I enjoy Italian foods and really like meeting my friends”- Yuki Tsunoda reveals what makes his life as F1 driver happy and interesting

Yuki Tsunoda made his Formula 1 debut with AlphaTauri in the 2021 season after finishing third in the 2020 F2 Championship.

Tsunoda scored points on his F1 debut in Bahrain, but went on to have a tough time thereafter. He struggled to match teammate Pierre Gasly in terms of performance, and spent the majority of the year struggling to get points.

However, he picked up some form towards the end and ended his rookie season with a fantastic fourth place finish at the finale in Abu Dhabi. His contract with AlphaTauri too, was renewed and he’s competing in the current campaign alongside Gasly once again.

This season, Tsunoda has looked a lot better and comfortable behind the wheel. He’s currently 15th in the Drivers’ Standings with 11 points, just 5 behind Gasly who is 11th.

During a Twitter space live session, a fan asked the Japanese driver whether he enjoys being in F1. He replied by giving a definite answer, about how he loves the life he’s leading.

Yuki Tsunoda ‘enjoys having a lot of food’ as an F1 driver

As an F1 driver, Tsunoda shares a good relationship with most people in the paddock. In particular, he has a good friendship with teammate Pierre Gasly, and it’s something F1 fans adore.

It was @KindaGoodBird who asked Yuki this question live in a Twitter Space! They seem super kind and sweet so please do check out their page! 🙌❤️ — Lucy 🏁 (@LastLapLucy) June 22, 2022

During the live Twitter space, Tsunoda admitted that he loves his life as an F1 driver. “Yes, I’m happy!” the 22-year old said. I’m always happy. I like food, I really like food and I enjoy Italian foods, and I’m always able to meet my friends! So yes, I’m happy. Are you happy?”

The most striking part of Tsunoda’s answer was definitely his love for food! Fans on F1 twitter were quick to notice this, and pointed it out in the comments section.

Other drivers aim.. to win championship

Yuki..open his own resturant — Santhu (@Santhu10413901) June 22, 2022

Tsunoda’s last outing in Canada resulted in disappointment for him. He was running a fairly decent race, until a crash forced him to retire. F1 returns next week, when the sport visits the iconic Silverstone circuit for the British GP.

