“Don’t touch me man!” – When Lewis Hamilton had an angry confrontation with Ferrari’s Felipe Massa at the Singapore Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton crashed into Ferrari’s Felipe Massa on six different occasions during the 2011 season.

Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa had quite an intense rivalry during the late 2000s. Their rivalry began when Lewis Hamilton won the 2008 world championship in style.

The seven-time world champion won the championship by 1 point at the Brazilian’s home race shattering the hearts of millions of people.

Their rivalry would however reach its peak in 2011 when these drivers collided against one another on many different occasions.

Hamilton’s magnet-like collision with Felipe Massa

Back in the 2011 season, both of these drivers had massive crashes throughout the entirety of the season. Out of the 19 races, Hamilton and Massa crashed into one another in six different races.

Right at the start of the season, the collisions were pretty normal considering the qualifications of the drivers. They first clashed at the Monaco Grand Prix where Hamilton served three penalties during the weekend.

The Briton lost his front wing on the final lap of the home race at Silverstone. The coincidence clashes would continue for the next three races as well.

“Good job, bro” “Don’t touch me” Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton clash on and off the track in Singapore #OnThisDay in 2011 pic.twitter.com/ddj5YELowK — Formula 1 (@F1) September 25, 2016

Boiling point at the Singapore Grand Prix between Lewis Hamilton and Felipe Massa

During the Singapore Grand Prix, Hamilton made contact with Massa on turn 7 during the 13th lap. He had to serve a stop-and-go penalty and finished fifth.

After the race, they had a sarcastic interaction during the media coverage. Massa tapped on Hamilton’s shoulder and said “Good job bro!” to which Hamilton replied, “Don’t touch me, man!.”

The magnetic magic would continue in Japan and Indian Grand Prix where the duo would come blow to blow again. However, by the end of the season, Hamilton reconciled with the Brazilian.

He stated: “It was good to have a nice chat with Felipe. I have great respect for him and I’m looking forward to racing him again next year.”

