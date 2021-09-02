F1

“I expect a lot of booing”– Nico Rosberg cautions Lewis Hamilton of potential hostile behaviour from fans at Dutch GP

"I expect a lot of booing"– Nico Rosberg cautions Lewis Hamilton of potential hostile behaviour from fans at Dutch GP
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Colombo Premdasa Stadium Weather today: What is the weather forecast for Sri Lanka vs South Africa 1st ODI at R Premdasa?
Next Article
Ravindra Jadeja batting position: When was the last time R Jadeja had batted at Number 5 in Test cricket?
Latest NBA News
“Did LaMelo Ball really get Ana Montana pregnant?”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after 32-year-old Instagram model claims the Hornets ROTY to be the father of her unborn child
“Did LaMelo Ball really get Ana Montana pregnant?”: NBA Twitter goes crazy after 32-year-old Instagram model claims the Hornets ROTY to be the father of her unborn child

Recently, an Instagram model, Ana Montana hinted that she was pregnant. The 32-year-old claimed that…