“I feel I’ve learned a lot technically” – AlphaTauri senior Pierre Gasly delighted with his best-ever season in Formula 1

Pierre Gasly was one of the standout performers this season, especially given he was driving a non-Big 4 car of AlphaTauri.

Officially finished ✌🏼2021 season was awesome from the first day. Thanks to everyone who was involved and who supported us!!🙏🏼 i will miss this office. pic.twitter.com/K9TlvFSogY — PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 (@PierreGASLY) December 15, 2021

This season was crucial for the Frenchman, given his recent demotion from senior team Red Bull and his eagerness to prove he is amongst the very best in the current grid.

And he did just that, putting in consistent drivers all through the season, on both Saturdays and Sundays. No wonder he is delighted, as he looks to build on this form over the next season.

“I think the balance between quali and race, you can’t adjust the car, it’s a fine line.

“I think our car was generally strong in quali more than the race, and finding in terms of set-up and potential to extract the maximum, I feel I’ve made a step, you get more confident, this year was probably my most consistent year.

“You always make mistakes but you try and reduce them and maximise the opportunities you have, so I feel this year I made a step.

“For me the key point this year was really carrying for another [full] year with a team, which was the first time it happened for me in Formula 1.

“So we had a lot better understanding of what we need from each other with the group of engineers, and also having a bit more impact with what I need from the car – obviously with Yuki [Tsunoda] coming as a rookie, there was a bit more responsibility on the direction we take.

“I feel I’ve learned a lot technically, being more involved.”

