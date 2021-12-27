“I’m ninth in the Drivers’ Championship” – Pierre Gasly eager to move to a Tier-A team to stake a strong claim for the world title

“I’m ninth in the Drivers’ Championship” – Pierre Gasly is preparing himself to move to a bigger team than AlphaTauri in a deserving bid to become a future world champion.

Pierre Gasly was a standout performer this season, massively over-performing his AlphaTauri. Arguably the driver of the season, the Frenchman feels the time is ripe for him to make the step up and move to a Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, or Alpine.

A thread of a few of our favourite gifs of 2021…#F1 @PierreGASLY pic.twitter.com/59OJWZJHms — Formula 1 (@F1) December 27, 2021

As for his parent team Red Bull, he has already had a short-lived disappointing stint there, and with Sergio Perez complimenting Max Verstappen brilliantly, a move back looks unlikely, for now.

“I think it’s clearly a key move.

“We will have to see what the view of Red Bull is over the next two years because now it’s been eight years I’ve been with them. It’s a long time.

“Obviously, at the moment they have a very competitive car. I need to see what they do with Max [Verstappen] and how they will move forward, but obviously, I need to think also about my career.

“I’m still very young, I’m 25, but my goal is to be in the first seat once these guys look at who can be a replacement. At the moment, I’m ninth in the Drivers’ Championship.

“All eight guys ahead of me are the drivers running for the four best constructors. That’s why it’s important for me to show that if there is a free seat, I should be the obvious choice. That’s what I’m trying to do.

“First of all, obviously, my priority is with Red Bull, but at the moment they have decided to continue with Sergio.

“I don’t know what they are going to plan. They are saying probably 2023 there could be an option. I’ll try to put myself in the best position for that, but it’s a discussion we know we will have next year with Red Bull.”

Also Read “Antonio Giovinazzi, I’m actually really sad to see him leaving” – Pierre Gasly gutted to see his close friend shown the exit door at Alfa Romeo