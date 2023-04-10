“I Feel Like I Share the Similarity”: Lewis Hamilton Reveals Why He Loves America

Lewis Hamilton loves to visit the United States. During every winter break, it’s most likely the seven-time world champion is across the Atlantic, spending his time doing some fun activity or meeting his other celebrity friends.

Several times, he has regarded New York as his favorite city and never passes any chance to fly there. Hamilton also had a $49.5 million worth home there, which he sold a few years ago. Above that, he also has a retirement mansion in Colorado.

So, it’s safe to say Hamilton is too fond of the United States. And the 38-year-old revealed back in 2015 why he is deeply in love with the American culture and likes to give regular visits.

The streets of New York, I love this city! What’s your favourite city? pic.twitter.com/xbMC51Vo1t — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) June 13, 2019

Lewis Hamilton reveals his American love

In a video posted by Hamilton himself on Youtube reasoned why he loves the United States. According to him, he finds a cultural connection with the place.

“The people are so enthusiastic about sports, which is huge, and I mean, I personally love NBA,” said Hamilton. “Then I watched the Super Bowl here. They are so passionate and enthusiastic about the sports here. So I feel like I share the similarity or that thing in common.”

In 2015, F1 was yet to fully tap into the American market, but Hamilton noticed the steady growth back then too. He revealed that earlier people didn’t know much about the sport, but by 2015 it had expanded well. Four years before Netflix first aired Drive to Survive.

The three races would be a delight to Mercedes star

Eight years later, Hamilton is still in love with the United States. Lucky for him, F1 is hosting three races this year over there, with the first one being next month in Miami.

Followed by the usual race in Austin, and the penultimate race of the season will be in Las Vegas, which is making its debut with a new street circuit. So Hamilton would probably be excited to make three official visits this year, considering his excitement for the country.

New renders of the inaugural Las Vegas GP have been released 🤩 pic.twitter.com/RqXmDRSUMw — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile, even Hamilton is loved by the US audience. Even the celebrities over there, as last year the GOAT Michael Jordan visited Miami just to witness his race craft and meet him.