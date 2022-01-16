“He just drives the car and doesn’t think about the consequences”– Former Red Bull driver reveals truths about Max Verstappen

Former Red Bull driver Alex Albon reveals a few truths about Max Verstappen and how the Dutchman inspired him to regain an F1 spot.

Alex Albon paired Max Verstappen in Red Bull for half of the 2019 season and continued to fight for the team for the whole 2020 season. But the Thai born Briton driver was demoted as reserve driver owing to his underwhelming performances

Now in 2022, Albon is announced to compete for Williams. The 25-year-old driver talking about his last year with Red Bull mentions some moments with Verstappen and claims how he inspired him to make a comeback in F1.

“My name is Max Verstappen, and I’m the 2021 world champion.”pic.twitter.com/Dr428BgO7p — ana¹¹ (@ourcheco) January 15, 2022

“More than anything, I was surprised by his ability not to worry. Mentally, he’s incredible,” said Albon. “He just drives the car and doesn’t think about the consequences or anything else that’s happening.”

“That inspired me. If [Max] finished behind Lewis, he said, ‘OK, never mind.’ If he led or won a race, it was also, ‘Okay, never mind’.”

Media criticism didn’t succumb Max Verstappen

As the championship fight got at its peak in Italy, Verstappen was severely criticized by the media for his driving that led to a collision between him and Hamilton.

The British media was especially at the forefront to criticize the Dutchman. However, Albon reveals that even that much scrutiny didn’t affect Verstappen.

“And Verstappen also did not let himself be pressured by the media last year after incidents. I admire that, because it’s not easy to be in the spotlight as much as he is.”

Albon talking about the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season said Verstappen deserved to win the championship. The questionable decisions by Michael Masi in the final few laps allegedly helped Verstappen to conquer his maiden championship.

“I can see both sides, of course. When I look at Silverstone, Hungary, Jeddah or even the first lap in Abu Dhabi. I have the impression that the decisions were made against him,” said Albon.

“But at the same time I think the [Red Bull] team deserved it,” Albon said further.

