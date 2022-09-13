“I feel like I’m still 12 at times” – Mick Schumacher does not watch F1’s Drive to Survive episodes featuring him

F1 driver Mick Schumacher says he does not consider himself a celebrity yet and has not watched any Drive to Survive Episodes that feature him.

Mick Schumacher was born into a life of stardom. He is the son of 7-time World Champion Michael Schumacher, one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

Mick’s last name is one of the most recognisable in the world of Motorsports. So much so that he was forced to drive in Karting and Junior Formula under a different name.

Mick later made his name by winning the 2018 F3 Championship and then the 2020 F2 Championship. He was signed by Ferrari’s driver Academy in 2019 following in his father’s footsteps.

He’d race in F1 with Haas in 2021 with whom he races now. And he enjoys a bit of stardom and recognition wherever he goes.

Mick enjoys the growth F1 has seen in recent years. And just like everyone, he too believes the Netflix show, Drive to survive must be credited for luring new, younger audiences towards the sport.

Mick saying he only watched the dts episodes he wasn’t in and then saying he doesn’t see himself as a celebrity cos he feels like he’s still 12 at times😭 pic.twitter.com/TZs37pN6g1 — alison 💌🪩 (@sunshinemick47) September 12, 2022

Mick said, “The demand is huge at the moment, the biggest it’s been in a long time. Partly I would say it’s because of Netflix making it much more of a fan-friendly environment for people who maybe don’t understand the sport.”

Mick featured in the Season 4 of the series which showed differences between him and former teammate Nikita Mazepin. But Mick claims he has watched only the “episode I wasn’t in.”

He said, “Well, most of my friends that watched it said I wasn’t in it much. That’s all right. I don’t like seeing myself on-screen. I don’t see myself as a celebrity or whatever, I feel like I’m still 12 at times.”

Mick Schumacher enjoys comparison to his father Michael

Mick Schumacher is not the biggest fan of Drive to Survive. He has previously asked F1’s show to present a more “accurate” depiction of the sport.

But one thing he is a fan of is his own father, Michael Schumacher. Mick being the son of a 91-time race winner and 7-time World Champion gets compared to his father often.

Being a Ferrari Driver Academy driver, he is expected to emulate the skills of his father. But having scored only twice in 37 race starts, Mick has been criticised more because of his lack of results on track

But surprisingly, he welcomes the criticism and says being compared to his father only lets him push himself more.

Michael and Mick Schumacher when he was 1 year old😍 (Video🎥 from @F1 ) pic.twitter.com/ojBkHuHKYj — Raceliefhebber (Wouter)🧡🏎🐈 (@raceliefhebber) August 8, 2022

Mick said, “I am more than happy to get compared to my dad. He’s obviously the best, and he will always be the best. I always want to be compared to the best.”

He adds, “I’m fortunate to be able to be compared to him. So yeah, I definitely take it onboard, cherish it, and take it as a huge compliment and something that motivates me.”

