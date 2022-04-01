“Stay true to how it actually was on track”- Mick Schumacher calls for Netflix to put an end to over-dramatizing the Drive to Survive Series

Mick Schumacher feels that the future of Drive to Survive will be much better if Netflix stayed true to the events on track, as it were.

Drive to Survive has been one of the reasons behind F1’s tremendous growth over the last few they years. It’s documentation of how things in F1 are behind the scenes, has drawn in more people to the live action.

So far, we’ve had four seasons with the latest being released this March. However, the reviews of the latest installment of the show have been overwhelmingly negative.

DTS was always known to dramatize certain incidents, to spice them up. They resorted to creating fake rivalries for the sake of the series, which led to 2021 Champion Max Verstappen refusing to be a part of it.

Finally the S4 Teaser is here. A herculean task as ever – huge thanks & well done to the team! #DriveToSurvive pic.twitter.com/ttzrMCRFRg — Box To Box Films (@BoxToBoxFilms) February 28, 2022

Another thing that has been bugging fans is how they don’t go about in any order. Season four of DTS features random incidents from the 2021 season, spread out across the 10 episodes.

Haas’ Mick Schumacher feels that the show has really gone downhill since it’s launch in 2019.

Netflix has to be accurate with what they are showing, says Mick Schumacher

Schumacher acknowledged the role DTS has played in bringing fans into F1. In particular, the sport has seen a sharp rise in number of fans from the US, a market which the organizers have wanted to tap for a long time.

“Obviously, the first part of Drive to Survive, the first seasons, are quite interesting, and quite dramatic,” Schumacher said.

“I think that brings a lot of people to the sport. But I guess as the show progresses it’s important to become more accurate with some of the things and maybe don’t mix up some of the comments or radio messages and stay true to how it actually was on track.”

“I think that that would make more sense. And maybe chronological order could also make more sense.

“But again, I’m not the producer of the show, so it’s just an opinion,” the 22-year old added.

So far, neither Netflix, nor F1 have announced anything regarding the shooting/launch of season five. However, it is being widely speculated that the filming for the upcoming installment in underway.

