“I Forget You’re Next Door”: Lewis Hamilton’s Loud Habit a “Distraction” for George Russell

It’s no secret Lewis Hamilton loves his music. During race weekends, the 39-year-old often uses music to help him prepare for his on-track duties. However, this serves as a nuisance to his teammate George Russell, who admitted it during a public forum where the two were present.

Hamilton admitted, “I’m always singing in the shower.” This revelation was followed by a complaint from his compatriot. “I don’t know if that’s your relaxation method or your distraction method for me,” said Russell.

However, this statement caught the seven-time champion off-guard and he made his genuine case against his distracting and loud actions. He said, “I forget that you’re next door.” which was instantly met by, “I don’t” from his teammate.

Lewis: “I’m always singing in the shower” George: “I don’t know if that’s your relaxation method or your distraction method for me” Lewis: “I forget that you’re next door” George: “I don’t” pic.twitter.com/wlnJliMZ0J — sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) August 21, 2024

At every race weekend, motorhomes offer seclusion and several amenities including fully equipped private rooms for the drivers. So, before a race, the drivers take a shower and change in these rooms. However, often the rooms share a wall that is not thick enough to block Hamilton’s loud habit to distract Russell.

However, Russell did let the opportunity slide to tell his teammate that he’d been singing too loud in the shower. It’s a problem for Hamilton’s current teammate but the same singing turned into an opportunity for his former teammate.

Valtteri Bottas picks Hamilton in his F1 band because of his singing habit

Bottas and Hamilton shared a lot of success as teammates at Mercedes. During those five years, the Finn also shared the same space as the seven-time champion and got to know him at a personal level. Having spent such extended periods with Hamilton, Bottas too came across his singing. However, for the Sauber man, it turned into an opportunity during a recent casual Q&A.

In F1’s Getting to Know quiz, Bottas was asked who would be put in his band from the current grid. He picked Hamilton as one of the members for two reasons. He said, “I would go for Lewis. He’s big into music, so he would be the mixer guy. He just likes to do his own music. Sometimes actually he’s singing, as well.”

If Bottas could get Hamilton into a band it would at least fulfill every fan’s desire to hear the Brit’s music. Until then, it’s wishful thinking as Hamilton is too shy to share.