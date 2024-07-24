mobile app bar

Lando Norris Joined Oscar Piastri’s Late Night Celebrations – But Was There Bad Blood?

Pranay Bhagi
Published

Lando Norris Joined Oscar Piastri's Late Night Celebrations - But Was There Bad Blood?

Credits: IMAGO Motorsport Images

Oscar Piastri won his first-ever race in F1 at the Hungarian GP last weekend. However, it wasn’t a straightforward win for him as McLaren almost messed up the strategy by handing the lead to Lando Norris in the final stint. Since the Briton reluctantly followed the team order and gave Piastri the lead back with three laps remaining, the Australian managed to win his maiden race in Budapest. Later, Norris also joined Piastri in the late-night celebrations. However, Piastri reveals that their celebrations were subdued.

“Wasn’t the most glamorous of after parties. We had a flight back from Budapest that was significantly delayed and then flew into a different airport”, said Piastri according to Speedweek.

Explaining what went down during the celebrations, Piastri added, “Had McDonald’s. We were flying back with a few of the drivers. Lando was there, Alex Albon, and a couple of others. In our wait for the delay, we got a cheeky Maccas, had a Big Mac, got home at 5 am and that was the celebrations.”

Piastri did not choose to stay back in Hungary and celebrate his first win as the Belgium GP is set to take place this weekend. The planning for this weekend’s race in Spa began for McLaren right after the race in Hungary ended. However, Piastri did suggest that “Celebrations are a work in progress.”

Furthermore, there is another potential reason why Piastri did not celebrate his maiden victory too hard. Following McLaren’s blunder in strategy, the emotions were likely mixed in the McLaren camp.

Moreover, Piastri’s post-race comments on the radio were also subdued after he crossed the chequered flag. And although Norris and Piastri did shake hands after the race, there seemed to be some bad blood between them. The same seemed to be the case as Norris sprayed the champagne on Lewis Hamilton but not on his teammate.

