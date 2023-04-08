“I Grew Up On My Dad’s Couch”: $285 Million Lewis Hamilton Confesses What Keeps Him Grounded Despite Having Endless Wealth

Lewis Hamilton grew up in a financially challenged household. As reported, he lived his early years in a council estate in Stevenage. Yet, his father, Anthony Hamilton, worked hard to support his son’s karting career.

The senior Hamilton worked four jobs whilst managing the youngster until McLaren spotted him. The journey from karting to F1 wasn’t easy, as the driver had to navigate through demoralizing seasons and racial abuse.

Fast forward to 2023, the Briton is one of the most successful F1 drivers with seven championships to his name. Yet, he remains the only black driver to ever race in F1. But these adversities have only motivated Hamilton to stay humble and loyal to his roots.

🏆 103 wins

⏱ 103 pole positions

🏅 191 podiums

⚡ 61 fastest laps

🔥 19 hat tricks

🔢 4,405.5 points The @LewisHamilton story continues in 2023… pic.twitter.com/ozaItX2Gid — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 20, 2023

Lewis Hamilton talks about how difficulties growing up shaped who he is

No matter how successful he is, Hamilton still has the warmth to engage with people. The Briton claims this is due to the lessons he learned from a difficult childhood.

Hamilton said, “I lived in a council estate. I grew up on my dad’s couch. We did not have a lot and all of a sudden you are in the spotlight, things are thrown at you and all of a sudden you see the money. It’s almost impossible not to levitate.”

Proving people wrong has been a persistent theme in Hamilton’s life since childhood. Struggling with dyslexia and being one of few Black students at his school, he recalls: “Teachers were telling me, ‘You’re never going to be nothing.’” 🔗: https://t.co/GtJQ3KCdci pic.twitter.com/GMFtyNuJU5 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 8, 2022

The 7x F1 champion claims surrounding oneself with loved ones was one way he remains grounded. Although today the driver is worth $285 Million, he is still grounded and continues to see himself as a young kid who loved racing.

Hamilton continued, “Once you then come down, you get your feet back on the ground. You realise you are the same person. I’m still the 8-year-old kid that wanted to be world champion and told Ron Dennis I was going to be the best driver in the world”

Hamilton was working for minimum wage growing up

Lewis Hamilton used to work alongside his karting career to bring in some extra cash. The driver worked in a pub as a bartender while he was 16. Hamilton claims to have made $4-4.5 an hour, which was considered minimum wage.

The experiences of such tasks have also reminded the Mercedes driver how far he has come “I remember all the jobs. like working for minimum wage at the pub. Knowing all the time and effort you put into it and having the balance is.”

Lewis Hamilton becomes the first driver in Formula 1 history to score a podium in 17 consecutive seasons! Another record 🐐 pic.twitter.com/QIt78dbrEx — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) April 2, 2023

Hamilton believes he has been extremely fortunate in many ways. The Briton claims he is lucky to work in a team like Mercedes amongst a talented workforce that has enabled him to be the most successful driver in F1.

He added, “I appreciate everyone around me and how hard they work, so I know I’m no higher or lower than anybody in the team. I’m just another link in the chain.”

Hamilton is chasing for the elusive 8th world championship title that will cement his name as an F1 GOAT. However, the racer will always remain an icon and an inspiration to many that if you work hard and you keep pushing yourself, anything can be possible.