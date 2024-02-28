“We Are Living in Dark Times”: Lewis Hamilton on Why He’s Still In Pursuit of His 8th Championship Title

Lewis Hamilton’s relentless pursuit to secure a record eighth championship continues heading into the 2024 season. The Briton holds the record for the most number of wins (103) and pole positions (104). The only record that he doesn’t hold to himself is that of most championship wins, for which he is tied with Michael Schumacher at the top (7). He is determined more than ever to set the record straight and shared his thoughts about the same while appearing on the most recent episode of the F1: Chequered Flag podcast.

When asked about the same, Hamilton replied, “We are living in dark times right now. With the cost of living and everything that’s happening in the Middle East, it’s easy to fall to the negative. But we need more and more positivity out there. So, this is a platform and I want to do that“.

By dark times, the Briton is referring to the war that’s causing havoc in Gaza. Since it’s so difficult to focus on the positivity, Hamilton believes that people often turn to sports.

He believes that his continued desire of wanting to win the eighth championship can provide people with the motivation and happiness they need. On the same podcast, the 39-year-old then also explained the hard yards he’s putting in to achieve his all-important goal.

Hamilton revealed that he currently has a six-day training program, in which he does a lot of stretching and yoga. Other than this, his program also consists of ice bathing and heat therapy to prepare him for the different weather conditions across a campaign.

Can Lewis Hamilton win his eighth title in his final season with Mercedes?

Lewis Hamilton surprised the entire F1 community when he confirmed that he would be leaving Mercedes for Ferrari in 2025. It came as a shocker because, in several interviews, he had claimed that he wanted to retire at the Brackley-based team.

However, with him now set to move to Maranello in 2025, Hamilton will have one final opportunity to try and win a record eighth championship with Mercedes itself. Considering where Mercedes find themselves at the moment, it will be a tall order for Hamilton to achieve his goal.

With Verstappen in such fine form, he will once again be the favorite to win the championship in 2024. That means that Hamilton’s best opportunity to fight for the title could come at Ferrari in 2026, when F1 introduces new regulations.