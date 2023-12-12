Unhinged Lando Norris’ Recent Stream Is So Out of Pocket That He Considers an OnlyFans Career

Lando Norris loves getting in front of the camera. For his Twitch streams, of course. The 24-year-old driver is well-known for his funny and interactive streams where he shows his fans a more fun side to him, something that gets missed out during the high-pressure environment of a race weekend. Norris has admitted that his streams have helped grow his fanbase, giving them a chance to connect with him uniquely.

However, Norris might have catered especially to his female audience in his latest stream. Or those who like him for more than just his racing skills. Letting loose and doubling down on the sexual innuendos, Norris’ stream went off the rails.

From making questionable noises to even worse statements, Norris injected his stream with some 18+ content, which was, admittedly, entertaining. While playing Fortnite with AngryGinge13, Norris slid in remarks like, “Come to daddy” which had Ginge surprised. The McLaren driver even took the phrase “grind together” out of context, to which his fellow streamer replied, “You are in a very h*rny mood today, and I am loving it!”

At one point, Ginge asked Norris, “Do you know where I think you should stream?” Without wasting a breath, Norris immediately replied, “OnlyFans.” When asked if he’s ever thought about it, the F1 driver casually answered, “I’d do it.”

However, Norris’ out-of-pocket statements didn’t end there. While we can’t list everything on this family-friendly website, thanks to this fan’s efforts, you could take a look yourself.

Fans left wide-eyed over Lando Norris’ antics

Sure to say, Norris sent the fangirls into a frenzy with his stream. His statements had an effect on his audience, and soon enough, Norris was trending on Twitter.

His livestream left fans flustered as people couldn’t believe what they were witnessing.

The OnlyFans comment also caused ripples as this stream will not be something people forget anytime soon.

After this cultural shift in Norris’ fanbase, the viewership is sure to double in his next stream. Keep it steamy, Mr. Norris!