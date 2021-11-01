“I’m not sure whether the money we get is very pure”: Sebastian Vettel questions Formula 1’s income flow following decision to race in certain venues

Sebastian Vettel admits that he’s not sure how pure F1’s revenue is following their decision to add ‘questionable’ venues to the calendar.

The four-time World Champion is a huge advocate for social issues and is never afraid to voice his concerns about things he feels is wrong. Recently, Vettel has been very critical over F1 adding additional venues to the calendar for the 2022 season.

Formula 1 have added Qatar and Saudi Arabia to their schedule lately. Qatar has signed a massive 10 year contract with the company that will see them host races every single year starting from 2023. Saudi Arabia on the other hand is set to host its first race this December and becomes a permanent addition to the calendar next year onwards.

However, these two countries have a poor track record when it comes to human rights violations and certain organizations including Amnesty International have accused them of ‘sportswashing’.

Formula 1 needs to start facing the consequences and take some responsibility

The Aston Martin driver has been speaking up about key issues like the environment and LGBTQ+ rights throughout the course of the season. The former Ferrari driver recently suggested that F1 needs to take more responsibility when they visit these countries.

“There’s a lot of countries where we go to and a lot of money. In a way, that we receive that maybe it’s not very pure.”, he said while speaking to the New York Times.

“It’s a difficult thing to get into, obviously. Some countries are better off than others in this respect. “I think, in a way, it’s wrong we go to certain places.”

“Because then if you had morale, then you would just say no. “But obviously, financially, I can see there’s a huge incentive for Formula 1 as a business to go there.”

“Whether that is hosting a Formula 1 event, whether that is running a company, whether that is selling a product. “I think we need to start facing more the consequences of our actions and take on that responsibility.”

It’s not easy for the team to speak about difficult issues like this, says Sebastian Vettel

The German driver understands that everyone in the team has a voice, but it is difficult to speak against things that are as difficult and complicated as this.

“Where does it leave the mechanics, the engineers, the drivers? Where does it leave the people employed by a team to do a job that they willingly do. It’s not their choice or their decision where to practice that job? I think it’s a difficult one.

Sebastian Vettel also feels that adding more races to the calendar is not a good decision.

He said he is disappointed with the addition of 2 more races in a year because it ‘takes the magic away from the sport’. On top of that, the amount of stress it will put on the employees due to extensive year along travel is paramount.