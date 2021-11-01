F1

“I’m not sure whether the money we get is very pure”: Sebastian Vettel questions Formula 1’s income flow following decision to race in certain venues

"I'm not sure whether the money we get is very pure": Sebastian Vettel questions Formula 1's income flow following decision to race in certain venues
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
BTS Pro Series Americas Season 9: Schedule and upcoming matches
Next Article
“I went on a plane with a one-way ticket" - The fascinating story of Sergio Perez doing cold calls to make it to Formula 1 eventually
F1 Latest News
“I went on a plane with a one-way ticket" - The fascinating story of Sergio Perez doing cold calls to make it to Formula 1 eventually
“I went on a plane with a one-way ticket” – The fascinating story of Sergio Perez doing cold calls to make it to Formula 1 eventually

“I went on a plane with a one-way ticket” – Sergio Perez did all he…