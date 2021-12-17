“Rules are rules” – Susie Wolff launches a scathing attack on the FIA after Abu Dhabi GP title race controversy

“Rules are rules” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s wife Susie is not pleased with the FIA over how they handled the Abu Dhabi GP which saw Max Verstappen become world champion for the first time.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was quite a spectacle with Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton on one side, and Red Bull and Max Verstappen on the other vying for the elusive world titles.

By the end of it, the honours were shared, with Mercedes winning the Constructors’ title for the eighth consecutive time, while Max Verstappen broke Lewis Hamilton’s dominance to become the reigning champion.

Mercedes, Toto, Toto’s wife and even Lewis all saying how Max and Red Bull deserve the win yet some Lewis fans still believe he doesn’t deserve it 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Stathis (@StathisTsk) December 16, 2021

Mercedes were clearly not very pleased with how Verstappen won the title after the Safety Car phase ended in the final two laps. After numerous rants and complaints, this time, it is Susie Wolff with a scathing letter on social media attacking the FIA.

Here it goes:

“Going into this final race weekend, I believed both teams and both drivers deserved to win. It was going to be a spectacle, a historic race that we all hoped would end without controversy. That wasn’t to be.

“What happened is still hard to comprehend and still leaves me with a sick feeling. Not the losing – and not Max or Red Bull – they are deserving winners and we always knew it was a strong possibility we may not win – but the way in which Lewis was robbed has left me in utter disbelief.

“The decision of one person within the governing body who applied a rule in a way which has never been done before in F1 single-handedly decided the F1 Driver World Championship.

“Rules are rules, they can’t be changed on a whim by one individual at the end of a race.

“Lewis Hamilton, you have shown incredible integrity and dignity in the face of injustice. You are the greatest there has ever been.

“The outcome of the last laps on Sunday? Those who know, they know, even those who can’t quite bring themselves to admit it.

“Congratulations Max and congratulations to each and every member of Mercedes-AMG F1 on your record-breaking eighth constructors’ title.

“I hope my March of next year there is a governing body with sporting integrity and fairness at its core so I can fall back in love with F1.”

