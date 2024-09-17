mobile app bar

“I Have a Life”: Oscar Piastri’s Mom When Asked Whether She’ll Be Travelling for Singapore Grand Prix

Pranay Bhagi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
“I Have a Life”: Oscar Piastri’s Mom When Asked Whether She’ll Be Travelling for Singapore Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri

Credits- IMAGO

Oscar Piastri’s victory in Azerbaijan last weekend was particularly special—not only was it his second F1 win, but it was the first time his mother, Nicole, witnessed it live at the track. She recently appeared on the F1 Nation Podcast, where she was asked if she planned to travel to Singapore for next week’s race.

The host of the podcast Tom Clarkson asked, “Are you going to come to every race now? Are you coming to Singapore?” 

“No, Oscar has three younger sisters and I have a life,” she replied. “And he doesn’t need Mummy following him around on all the circuits”

Nicole lives in Australia with Oscar‘s sisters, which makes it difficult for her to travel long distances throughout the year. Presumably, the only reason she flew down to Baku was because Oscar asked her to. Mum, this would be a good race for you to come to,” Oscar told Nicole, as revealed by her on the podcast. 

Piastri ended up taking the victory, and his mom was fortunate enough to witness the raw emotions in person, unlike during his first win in Hungary, which she watched from a TV screen.

Nicole also revealed that she had traveled to Singapore last year for the Grand Prix and “loved it”. This year, however, she would be cheering her son on from home.

Nicole wants to be in ‘Oscar’s corner’ on bad days

Nicole had no idea her son would perform so well in Baku when she arrived. But that didn’t matter to her. In fact, she would have preferred to be there for him if things hadn’t gone his way, offering support regardless of the outcome.

“It’s better for me to be there for the one where he doesn’t do so good,” she said. “Because when he wins, everyone’s here for him. He doesn’t necessarily need Mum. But when it doesn’t go so well, that’s probably when he wants, you know, someone in his corner.” 

Later in the podcast, Nicole revealed that in the past, Piastri would sometimes miss her calls, which made her worried. That’s when she decided to create her Twitter (now X) account. Through it, she follows much of the buzz and conversation surrounding her son on social media, staying up to date with the latest discussions.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi is an F1 Journalist at the Sportsrush. He's been following the sport since 2010 and has been a Sebastian Vettel enthusiant since then. He started his F1 journalism journey two years ago and has written over 1300 articles. As an Aston Martin supporter, he hopes for Fernando Alonso to win the 3rd title. Apart from F1, anything with an engine and wheel intruiges him. In true petrolhead sense, he often travels across the country on his motorcycle.

Read more from Pranay Bhagi

Share this article

Don’t miss these