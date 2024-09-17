“I Have a Life”: Oscar Piastri’s Mom When Asked Whether She’ll Be Travelling for Singapore Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri’s victory in Azerbaijan last weekend was particularly special—not only was it his second F1 win, but it was the first time his mother, Nicole, witnessed it live at the track. She recently appeared on the F1 Nation Podcast, where she was asked if she planned to travel to Singapore for next week’s race.

The host of the podcast Tom Clarkson asked, “Are you going to come to every race now? Are you coming to Singapore?”

“No, Oscar has three younger sisters and I have a life,” she replied. “And he doesn’t need Mummy following him around on all the circuits”

Once again, thank you Mama Piastri for being a wonderful mom to a sublime driver. Your support is incomparable. Future WDC Oscar Piastri is about to get very, very real! ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/rL6OHD9TaM — (@veiloce) September 15, 2024

Nicole lives in Australia with Oscar‘s sisters, which makes it difficult for her to travel long distances throughout the year. Presumably, the only reason she flew down to Baku was because Oscar asked her to. “Mum, this would be a good race for you to come to,” Oscar told Nicole, as revealed by her on the podcast.

Piastri ended up taking the victory, and his mom was fortunate enough to witness the raw emotions in person, unlike during his first win in Hungary, which she watched from a TV screen.

Nicole also revealed that she had traveled to Singapore last year for the Grand Prix and “loved it”. This year, however, she would be cheering her son on from home.

Nicole wants to be in ‘Oscar’s corner’ on bad days

Nicole had no idea her son would perform so well in Baku when she arrived. But that didn’t matter to her. In fact, she would have preferred to be there for him if things hadn’t gone his way, offering support regardless of the outcome.

“It’s better for me to be there for the one where he doesn’t do so good,” she said. “Because when he wins, everyone’s here for him. He doesn’t necessarily need Mum. But when it doesn’t go so well, that’s probably when he wants, you know, someone in his corner.”

Later in the podcast, Nicole revealed that in the past, Piastri would sometimes miss her calls, which made her worried. That’s when she decided to create her Twitter (now X) account. Through it, she follows much of the buzz and conversation surrounding her son on social media, staying up to date with the latest discussions.