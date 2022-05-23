“Second year was going to be tight”– Daniel Ricciardo sought Red Bull’s attention to survive in Europe back in 2008

Daniel Ricciardo is among the most talented F1 drivers in the current grid, but he yearned for Red Bull’s attention to ensure his European survival.

The 32-year-old Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo had a long journey in F1. He marked his debut in the sport back in 2011, and since then he has been a prominent member of the grid.

However, like anyone else, he had a long journey before being a hit in F1. Coming all the way from Australia, and settling in Europe at the age of 17 had its own difficulties for him.

He at that time vying in the junior leagues was surviving on the funds provided by his own family. Ricciardo reveals that in the first year, financing his races wasn’t a problem. But for his sophomore year, he needed a driving programme.

Amidst the plethora of options, Red Bull was the one he was attracted to the most. And to survive in Europe, to further extend his motorsport journey, he yearned for the attention of the Milton-Keynes based team.

“2007 was the first year I moved to Europe,” said Ricciardo in a Nico Rosberg’s podcast. “So we had enough funding that year. Dad built a business over the course of his life that paid for the majority.”

“We had some family friends who chipped in. But to do a second year with bit more of a budget was going to be tight. So the objective in 2007 was to do enough to get the eye of Red Bull.”

Also read: Daniel Ricciardo gets surprising feedback by talk show host James Corden

How did Daniel Ricciardo attract Red Bull despite getting no podiums?

Ricciardo revealed it was Red bull that approached him. Despite having no podiums in 2007, he said that they were impressed how he was splitting all Red Bull drivers in the races.

Spoke to Daniel Ricciardo at the scene of Max Verstappen’s first #F1 victory. He admits Verstappen’s early momentum shift was one of the 30 core factors that led to his Red Bull exit, and insists he has no regrets about leaving #F1 #SpanishGP https://t.co/Q8M5kl8kYv — Lewis Larkam (@Lewis_Larkam) May 21, 2022

“I had no podiums that year, but I had a lot of fourth places. Several times I was splitting the Red Bull cars> i wasn;t necessarily in the tope teams. So I think they recognized that.”

Ricciardo reveals that to confirm his place in Red Bull’s academy, he had to go through a test. Where he was supposed to drive for five laps, and it was nervously exciting for him.

Also read: Mercedes social media admin trolls Daniel Ricciardo on Twitter