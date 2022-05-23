F1

“Second year was going to be tight”– Daniel Ricciardo sought Red Bull’s attention to survive in Europe back in 2008

"Second year was going to be tight"– Daniel Ricciardo sought Red Bull's attention to survive in Europe back in 2008
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Kim Kardashian Would Be So Proud" - Michael Chandler recieves flak for supporting Dana White with controversial statement on fighter pay
Next Article
Why Mithali Raj not playing today: Why is Jhulan Goswami not playing Women's T20 Challenge 2022?
F1 Latest News
"Second year was going to be tight"– Daniel Ricciardo sought Red Bull's attention to survive in Europe back in 2008
“Second year was going to be tight”– Daniel Ricciardo sought Red Bull’s attention to survive in Europe back in 2008

Daniel Ricciardo is among the most talented F1 drivers in the current grid, but he…