“I Have Enough to Worry About”: Max Verstappen Dismisses Rivals’ Poaching Attempts for 2026

The ongoing internal struggle at Red Bull has led to speculations running wild over Max Verstappen and his future. Add to that Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s attempts to sign the Dutchman and the rumors find legitimacy. Wolff may have eventually settled with Andrea Kimi Antonelli, but the mystery around Verstappen’s future with Red Bull remains.

Despite the same, he is in no mood to add any fuel to them and has set out a path for himself for the coming months. Verstappen recently encountered the question of whether he was keeping his options open for the 2026 season. While he acknowledged it was possible he may leave Red Bull, he made it clear that thinking about the same was certainly not his priority in the present.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, he said, “Yes, of course, I know it’s possible, but I’m not thinking about it at the moment. I think I have enough to worry about at the moment with other things that we want to do better. We’ll see what happens in the future. I’m not thinking about it too much at the moment, to be honest. But if it doesn’t happen, oh well. It won’t change my life.”

Max Verstappen: “I think I have enough to worry about at the moment with other things that we want to do better.” 2/4 — Junaid #JB17 (@JunaidSamodien_) October 15, 2024

Several factors make Verstappen an ideal target for many F1 teams. One of those is his ongoing form behind the wheel. Verstappen is not only the defending champion but is also showing great resilience in churning out the best results he can with a car that is no longer as dominant as it once was.

Another reason is the set of new regulations that will come into play in 2026. Teams will look to lock in their ideal driver lineups and curate their 2026 cars in accordance with the racing style of their drivers. Roping in Verstappen a year before would therefore be ideal.

Is Verstappen keen on racing in F1 beyond 2026?

The 27-year-old has time and again reiterated his desire to call it quits in F1 earlier than most expect him to go on. Among the reasons is his interest in different disciplines in racing and the wish to spend more time with his family.

The ongoing developments in F1 have further fueled his desire to hang up his racing boots sooner. For instance, the Dutchman made it clear that he did not support the increasing fixtures in the F1 calendar, which has reached 24 in a year.

The recent tussle with the FIA over swearing in a press conference and the resultant community service sentence once again made him rethink his future in F1. Whether he plans on acting on these threats to retire is not known.

As for his plans after F1, Verstappen has revealed that he is keen to set up his own racing team. The three-time F1 champion has neither specified which discipline he will choose nor has he thought about his role — whether it will be as a driver, a team principal, or just as an owner/part owner.