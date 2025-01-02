“I Have Found Love”: Oliver Bearman’s Ex-GF Estelle Gives Explosive Life Update in New Year Post

With the start of the new year, several people reflected on how their 2024 went. Oliver Bearman’s ex-girlfriend Estelle Ogilvy was no different. Through a social media post, she explained how she witnessed all kinds of emotions last year, ranging from love to betrayal.

“Arguably one of the toughest years of my life,” she wrote on Instagram. “I experienced, love, happiness, and excitement but also betrayal, pain, heartbreak“. The betrayal she was hinting at could be related to the fact that Bearman reportedly cheated on her.

She then added how immense misinformation was spread about her over the past year. She even urged the F1 community to leave her alone when they all started tagging her in Bearman‘s pictures online. It made it difficult for her to move on. However, despite experiencing all of that, she added, “Coming into 2025, I have never been happier“.

Ogilvy is starting a new chapter in her life as she embarks on a Master’s degree in Law with distinction. “I have found love and friendships, and I have finally touched a capybara,” she shared. The love she mentioned refers to her new girlfriend.

“Hard launching my new gf“: Ogilvy

Ogilvy is no longer closely connected to the world of F1, but her previous relationship with 2025 Haas rookie Bearman has kept her popular within the fanbase. Her past association inevitably put her in the spotlight, leading to her social media activities being closely followed.

She put another Instagram story on New Year’s Day to confirm that she had moved on from Bearman. “Happy New Year. Can’t wait to spend 2025 with you in my life,” she wrote in a story with a picture of herself kissing what appeared to be her new girlfriend.

If there was any doubt about her new partner, she put it to rest with a TikTok video captioned, “Hard launching my new gf.” But she didn’t stop there—her latest post features several pictures of the woman she proudly referred to as her girlfriend.