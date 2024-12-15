mobile app bar

“It Reopens Wounds”: Oliver Bearman’s Ex-GF Estelle Reveals What’s Making It Difficult to Move On

Veerendra Vikram Singh
Published

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 5: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 5, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – DECEMBER 5: Oliver Bearman of Great Britain and Scuderia Ferrari during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on December 5, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates | Credits- IMAGO / justpictures.ch

Rookie Oliver Bearman and Estelle Ogilvy recently ended their relationship. While the Briton appears to have moved on, Ogilvy is finding it more challenging. Reports of Bearman dating someone new have seemingly made things even harder for her.

Breaking her silence on TikTok, Ogilvy made an emotional appeal, asking fans to stop tagging her in videos and pictures, presumably involving Bearman’s new relationship or referencing their past. She explained how such actions make it more difficult for her to let go and move on.

I kindly ask everyone to please stop tagging me in videos and pictures,” Estelle wrote, according to @f1gossipofficial, an account on Instagram. “I understand it may not seem like much, but for me, it reopens wounds I’m trying to heal from.

“Would deeply appreciate it if people could respect my feelings and give me space. I’m only human, and being constantly compared, criticized, and forced to relive something is unbearable,” she added.

The breakup seemed to have been messy, with rumors swirling that Bearman might have cheated on Ogilvy. Speculation began when she unfollowed the new Haas driver on Instagram, and he unfollowed her in return. Fans quickly noticed the signs, especially when Ogilvy shared TikToks hinting at feelings of betrayal.

One rumor that gained traction originated from @f1gossipofficial, which claimed that Bearman had cheated on Ogilvy at a party he attended with fellow racer Arthur Leclerc.

Bearman’s new love interest

The 19-year-old Briton is now rumored to be dating Alicia Torriani, who lives in Monaco and keeps a very private online presence. Torriani is connected to the F1 community, as she is followed by Charles Leclerc, his girlfriend Alexandra Mleux, and other close friends of the Leclerc family.

Torriani’s ties to the Leclercs make sense. She works as an Account Manager at All-Time, a company co-founded by Leclerc’s brother, Lorenzo, who is also the CEO.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Torriani has been with the company for over a year and a half and is likely connected to other sports personalities as the company provides services to various athletes.

