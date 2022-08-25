F1

“I have full confidence that Daniel Ricciardo will regret his decision”- F1 Twitter remembers Cyril Abiteboul’s prediction on 8-time race winner’s downfall

"I have full confidence that Daniel Ricciardo will regret his decision"- F1 Twitter remembers Cyril Abiteboul's prediction on 8-time race winner's downfall
Somin Bhattacharjee

Previous Article
Jay Williams s*x appeal comment at Khris Middleton referring to LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Kyrie Irving
Next Article
Shaquille O'Neal's complaint about LeBron James making $250 million draws criticism from Michael Jordan's teammate
F1 Latest News
"I have full confidence that Daniel Ricciardo will regret his decision"- F1 Twitter remembers Cyril Abiteboul's prediction on 8-time race winner's downfall
“I have full confidence that Daniel Ricciardo will regret his decision”- F1 Twitter remembers Cyril Abiteboul’s prediction on 8-time race winner’s downfall

Former Alpine boss Cyril Abiteboul insisted that  Daniel Ricciardo will regret leaving the French team…