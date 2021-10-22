“I have got older”– Max Verstappen responds to claims he would have punched Lewis Hamilton at Monza if collision happened two years ago

Max Verstappen denies he would have raised a hand at Lewis Hamilton even a couple of years ago if Monza happened back then.

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen colliding in Monza sparked several headlines. However, former Lotus driver Timo Glock made an extreme comment claiming Max Verstappen would have punched Lewis Hamilton if the incident had happened two years ago.

By this statement, he wanted to imply that the Dutchman has matured over the years and can tolerate such setbacks. “For me, he has made a huge leap, he has become much more relaxed, much more controlled in many ways,” said Glock.

“Two years ago, in a situation like the crash in Monza, he probably would have opened Lewis’ helmet and punched him. Now he leaves him on the left and thinks to himself: ‘See how you get out of this.’”

However, Verstappen partially agrees that he has grown in the last two years. But he still wouldn’t have raised a hand on hamilton even back then.

“I have got older, and I have more experience, but I don’t necessarily think I would have punched Lewis,’ said Verstappen in an interview with the PA news agency in Austin.

“It is just that you experience more things and you learn how to deal with the sport better – that is just a natural process. I have been very relaxed the whole year. I cannot speak for Lewis, but from my side, there is no real extra pressure.”

Max Verstappen up for the USGP

With F1’s remaining six races, F1 has arrived in the US to kick off the American leg of the season. So far, Mercedes is looked at as the frontrunner ahead of the race.

⬇️ @MercedesAMGF1 led the way in FP1 There was almost a second between Lewis Hamilton in P2 and Max Verstappen in P3#USGP 🇺🇸 #F1 pic.twitter.com/na8rRqRiKm — Formula 1 (@F1) October 22, 2021

But Verstappen feels confident ahead of the race this Sunday and counting on a win to extend his lead over the Briton.

