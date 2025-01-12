“I Have No Problem With That Whatsoever”: David Croft on Max Verstappen’s On-Track Aggression

No driver in F1 gets as much flak for on-track antics as Max Verstappen and more often than not, it is deservedly so. The Red Bull driver’s habit of being over-aggressive in races makes for a good watch, but sometimes crosses the line, which experts have pointed out on several occasions. David Croft, however, sees no issue.

During an event featuring Croft — who has been an F1 commentator since 2006 — a fan mentioned that he didn’t like Verstappen. Croft, surprised, asked him if he ever met the Dutchman, and unsurprisingly, he said no. “He’s over-aggressive and I just don’t like him,” he said.

Croft, however, who arguably has a firmer understanding of how the sport works, rose to Verstappen’s defense immediately. “The thing about Max is that he does what he does to win and to be a champion. Red Bull are paying him to win and be a champion. So he’s doing what’s expected of him. I have no problem with that whatsoever,” Croft said.

This angle of the Hamilton-Verstappen crash is absolutely nuts. That halo has saved Hamilton pic.twitter.com/8Nvp7fnyzy — Sioned Dafydd (@SionedDafydd) September 12, 2021

He also insisted that Verstappen’s on-track behavior is what makes him such a good driver. At the age of 27, he is a four-time World Champion and is poised for more success in the coming years. It also makes him a fierce competitor, who is almost impossible to defeat on his day.

Plus, history is evidence that aggressive drivers are some of the most successful in the sport. Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher — with a combined total of 10 Championships between them — were seen as extremely difficult to deal with.

Croft full of praise for Verstappen

Croft has always liked Verstappen, he admitted. He found him extremely talented since he first stepped into F1 machinery in 2014 during the Japanese GP weekend’s FP1. Today, he has a seat on the table along with F1’s greatest of all time.

Croft reiterated the fact that Verstappen has always done what needed to be done. He brought in Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, and Sebastian Vettel — all multiple world champions who prioritized themselves only — into the conversation.

“He did what he had to do to win as well. And if his teammate got in the way of that — collateral damages as they were — then, so be it,” the 54-year continued.

“the thing about max is that he does what he does to win and to be a champion. redbull are paying him to win and be a champion. so he’s doing what’s expected of him. i have no problem with that whatsoever.” crofty defending max. oh my [ fastway1com] pic.twitter.com/MB4GqX2XJH — nini (@SCUDERIAFEMBOY) January 11, 2025

Croft isn’t the only entity within F1 that likes Verstappen. He is popular among those who know him well because they understand that Verstappen’s off-track demeanor is quite different. He is a fun and easygoing character, completely opposite to the aggression fans sometimes see on television.