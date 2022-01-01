F1

“I have to adapt my driving to it”- Max Verstappen reveals his thoughts on 2022 F1 cars

F1 2022 regulations: Explaining the key changes in Formula 1’s technical regulations
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"Just a mouthpiece for certain people on the team" - Jenson Button eager to create a sizeable impact on Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi in his role as Williams senior advisor
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
F1 2022 regulations: Explaining the key changes in Formula 1’s technical regulations
“I have to adapt my driving to it”- Max Verstappen reveals his thoughts on 2022 F1 cars

Max Verstappen talking about the re-shaping of Formula 1 cars in 2022 amidst the regulation…