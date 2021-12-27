“Sharing the car with Mick is very special to me”: Sebastian Vettel is looking forward to partnering up with Mick Schumacher at the 2022 Race of Champions

Sebastian Vettel says he is very excited about partnering up with fellow German Mick Schumacher at the 2022 Race of Champions.

Sebastian Vettel shares a very close bond with the Schumacher family. Michael Schumacher was Vettel’s childhood hero, who became a close friend when the two started sharing the F1 grid together. The duo have 11 World Championships between them, and have also won the Race of Champion 6 times, teaming up together.

In 2022, Vettel will team up with his idol’s son Mick in the Race of Champions. The event will be held in Sweden, on the frozen Baltic Sea at Pite Havsbad. This will be the second time we see the two pair up in this annual event. They were teammates in the race back in 2019, where they finished 2nd.

This time however, both Vettel and Schumacher will look to come away with a victory. The race in Sweden will be different to the ones that have taken place before as the drivers will now have to showcase their skills on the snow and ice of the frozen Baltic waters.

Vettel is looking forward to owning up to this new challenge along with Mick, come January.

“I think it will be a huge challenge, heading into Scandinavia, in the winter.” said the Aston Martin driver. “But I think it’s also going to be great fun, and that’s the the reason for taking part. That’s what most of my memories are about, it’s about fun on track and also off track that I shared with Michael.”

Sebastian Vettel admits he will miss Michael Schumacher at the event

The 4-time World Champion went on to say that he’ll miss Schumacher Sr.’s presence when they take their spots on the grid. He added that sharing the track, car and team with his son Mick is ‘very special’ to him.

“It’s very sad and a shame that Michael isn’t there to watch us. I would have been happy to tell him that it’s time to step back and let Mick take over!” said the former Ferrari driver.

“And obviously it’s great to share now the track and the car and the team with Mick, so it’s special, very special to me. But yeah, I’m very much looking forward to spend the time together as ‘Team Germany’. And hoping to not finish runner-up but to win the big one this time.” he concluded.

Mick Schumacher on the other hand said that he wants to win the race this time after missing out on it in Mexico. But, his primary objective will be to have fun.

“I think that we got quite close to winning in Mexico two years ago. So it will be time to try and win it.” the Haas driver explained.

“And obviously, as Seb said, I think it’s just about having fun, driving some nice cars, and also enjoying the off time and off-season in a way, but still do it with what we love, and that’s racing.”

