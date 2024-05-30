“I Haven’t Watched Any of It”: Riding on Netflix Fame, Guenther Steiner Is Ashamed of Drive to Survive Portrayal

While the Haas Formula 1 team may not have won any races since Netflix’s Drive to Survive first aired, their former team principal, Guenther Steiner, has become a standout star of the show. Despite the series focusing on 10 teams and 20 drivers, Steiner has managed to capture the most attention, delivering unforgettable moments that have captivated viewers.

However, in a recent chat with F1 pundits Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard on the ‘Formula For Success’ podcast, Steiner revealed that he is not a fan of the series and has never watched it. When Eddie Jordan asked about his newfound fame from the show and his thoughts on it, Steiner shared an interesting perspective:

“When they started to film, I had no intent, I had no idea what this was gonna be and I think none of us had an idea what Drive To Survive will do to the sport. And I was just one of them and I haven’t watched any of it. Will not watch it.”

Guenther Steiner feels quite embarrassed about how he’s portrayed in Drive to Survive, especially since many clips show him using strong language. This embarrassment also extends to his home life.

He mentioned that he has never asked his wife what she thinks about his portrayal in the show. Steiner is worried about what she might say, fearing that her opinion might confirm his discomfort.

Despite his significant presence in six seasons of Drive to Survive, Steiner’s future on the show has remained uncertain as of now. He is no longer a part of the F1 paddock as a team principal of Haas, which might lead to his absence in the upcoming seasons.

Guenther Steiner now serves as a pundit after Haas sacking

After a grueling 2023 season for Haas F1, Gene Haas, the owner of the side, decided not to renew Guenther Steiner’s contract as the team principal. As per reports, this was a result of the brewing tension between the two regarding the direction of the team for the future.

Losing Steiner from his role at Haas seemed like it would leave a big gap, especially for fans of the show. However, Steiner gave his fans some good news.

Although he is no longer a team principal, he has been present in the F1 paddock for several races in 2024. This time, instead of leading a team, he is working as a pundit or expert commentator for RTL, a German media company.

Guenther Steiner will be back in the Formula 1 paddock in 2024, with German broadcaster RTL having signed him to a punditry role this season.#F1 pic.twitter.com/wmPEjrRgMp — Formula 1 Daily (@Formula1_Daily) February 23, 2024

Despite his new role, Steiner was not completely out of the spotlight. As he walked around the paddock, Netflix’s cameras were still following him, just like before.

The show has been a huge hit and has helped many new fans get interested in Formula 1, partly because of characters like Steiner. When Steiner returned to the paddock, photojournalist Kym Illman noted that the Netflix crew was thrilled to see him, welcoming him back warmly.