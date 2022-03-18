“I honestly don’t care”– Fernando Alonso on Abu Dhabi GP 2021 FIA report

“I honestly don’t care. It was what it was, right or wrong. In that moment, race direction felt right. And in over the season, we could agree or not agree. We move on,” said Alonso to the media.

Alonso gave his view on if he would read the Abu Dhabi report and how it doesn’t change much 👀 Fernando 🗣 “I honestly don’t care. It was what it was, right or wrong. In that moment, race direction felt right. And in over the season, we could agree or not agree. We move on.” — Autosport (@autosport) March 18, 2022

Also read: Former champions Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso expect reigning champion Max Verstappen to face less pressure this season

Fernando Alonso views Alpine as contenders

For a long time, Alpine (earlier Renault) aimed to reach the pinnacle of F1. However, for years they have been stuck in the midfield battle. Moreover, they have even made two shakedowns in management in the last two years.

They hired Otmar Szafneuer from Aston Martin and have the pair of Esteban Ocon and Alonso. With all the resources at disposal, the Spaniard thinks Alpine can be a contender for the title this year.

During the Alpine car reveal, he claimed that his team has something interesting to present this year. So far, the experts have not argued Alpine as a top team for 2022, but the season ahead is long.

Will Alpine get a taste of success this year?

Last year, Alpine managed to get two podiums, including a win by Ocon in Hungary. From hereon, the French team would only be seeing intense progress.

Will they manage to uphold the standard they showed in the second half of the 2021 season? They surely have the drivers to carry the weight. It’s the machinery they would need this year.

Also read: How Fernando Alonso predicted the move of IndyCar sensation Colton Herta to Formula 1