“I honestly don’t care”– Fernando Alonso on Abu Dhabi GP 2021 FIA report

Fernando Alonso talks about the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversial end; suggests everyone move on from what happened.
The 2021 season end was highly controversial and prompted FIA to make an investigation. The rulings of the report have not been presented until now. But former race director Michael Masi was removed from his position before the 2022 season.
However, ahead of the 2022 season start, Fernando Alonso was asked about the report. The Spaniard clearly said he doesn’t care what will be gained from the report.
He further suggests everyone move on from what happened. He even said that initially, the decisions by the officials even felt right. So for him, there’s not much to discuss.
“I honestly don’t care. It was what it was, right or wrong. In that moment, race direction felt right. And in over the season, we could agree or not agree. We move on,” said Alonso to the media.
Fernando Alonso views Alpine as contenders
For a long time, Alpine (earlier Renault) aimed to reach the pinnacle of F1. However, for years they have been stuck in the midfield battle. Moreover, they have even made two shakedowns in management in the last two years.
They hired Otmar Szafneuer from Aston Martin and have the pair of Esteban Ocon and Alonso. With all the resources at disposal, the Spaniard thinks Alpine can be a contender for the title this year.
During the Alpine car reveal, he claimed that his team has something interesting to present this year. So far, the experts have not argued Alpine as a top team for 2022, but the season ahead is long.
Will Alpine get a taste of success this year?
Last year, Alpine managed to get two podiums, including a win by Ocon in Hungary. From hereon, the French team would only be seeing intense progress.
Will they manage to uphold the standard they showed in the second half of the 2021 season? They surely have the drivers to carry the weight. It’s the machinery they would need this year.
