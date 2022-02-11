“I hope he sticks around”- Sebastian Vettel believes that Michael Masi did a great job in his role as race director

Sebastian Vettel is rooting for the race director Michael Masi to stick around a while as the latter’s career hangs in the balance.

Aston Martin’s racer Sebastian Vettel thinks that the race director Michael Masi did a great job at the Abu Dhabi GP. Masi has been facing massive criticism for his handling of the final race of the 2021 season.

While the FIA is carrying out an investigation into the race, many are calling for Masi’s resignation. But the four-time world champion believes that it is not easy to be in Michael’s shoes.

He said, “I think it’s just been a pity. There are two interests clashing, one is the sport and the other one is the show.”

“For me, obviously, I don’t care so much about the show because [I’m] involved in and look at it as a sport and from a competitive point of view.”

He added, “Filling in after Charlie [Whiting, Masi’s predecesssor] passed away so suddenly [at the 2019 Australian GP] and [he] really has been very, very focused and determined to do a good job.

“I don’t know what his future is but I hope he sticks around because I think he, overall, did a very, very good job. There’s a lot of controversy for the last race, but there shouldn’t be. If you look at the bigger picture, he’s done very well.”

Sebastian Vettel believes the F1 rulebook needs to be clear

The German driver believes that the F1 rulebook needs to ensure that controversy like Abu Dhabi does not repeat itself. He said, “I think the main thing is that we focus on the sport and not so much on the show.”

🗣️ “We should focus on making the rules better…” Sebastian Vettel says it is ‘completely wrong’ for people to pin the blame for the controversial end to the 2021 F1 season solely on race director Michael Masi 👇 pic.twitter.com/ygZmKizKNI — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) February 10, 2022

“Last year, it was always going to be a great final or great last race. There was one winner and one loser. Ideally, you have two winners, but that’s not how the sport is designed or any sport is designed. So it wasn’t gonna work.”

“Obviously, I was in the race and wondering why we [weren’t] earlier in order to get the race started again, but I guess there’s a protocol and rules.”

“I think the main thing is that, going forward, there’s clarity [about] what’s happening in these sorts of situations and no questions asked anymore.”

Furthermore, Vettel did not have any idea about whether or not Lewis Hamilton was planning to leave the sport. He said, “I don’t know honestly whether Lewis was considering to stop or not.”

“I think he’s competitive and I don’t know… has he confirmed that he’s going to race? I don’t know what the latest is. Ask him!”

