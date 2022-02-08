“I said when you’re 40, it starts to be downhill: Sebastian Vettel recalls funny conversation he had with Michael Schumacher following the completion of the Race Of Champions

Sebastian Vettel recalls a funny conversation with Michael Schumacher and understands that age is not a factor for slowing down.

Sebastian Vettel finished runners up losing out Sebastien Loeb who wins his fourth Race of Champions crown at the age of 47. Vettel took part in this event for the 11th time with Michael’s son Mick Schumacher but was eliminated by Team USA.

Team Germany, the 6 times champions

Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel have had a historical pairing winning six titles for Team Germany from 2007 to 2012. Mick and Seb will be potential back again and will be looking to dominate yet again.

Vettel the experienced ROC winner reached the final of the Champions of Champions against nine times World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb. However, he lost the race making Loeb win his fourth Race of Champions title.

Pay your Surgeon very well to break the spell of “Ageing” said Michael Schumacher

“In many ways, not with his age. Everybody gets older on the way.” Four times Formula 1 World Champion’s reply to the media when asked if he was impressed by the 47 years old Loeb.

Recalling a funny conversation with former partner Schumacher, Vettel said: “I remember when I was a bit younger still and a bit cocky. I said to Michael when he turned 40 ‘now you start to be old’, and teasing him.

“I said when you’re 40, it starts to be downhill. And he said, “yeah, it’s true, but downhill is faster! We can see that Michael is right in some ways. Age in a way doesn’t matter.”

“So it’s good to see that Seb [Loeb] still enjoys what he does. Whether it’s racing here with us or racing in the Dakar, racing in rally championships still. So I think it’s impressive in many ways.” Vettel concluded.

