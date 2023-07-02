“I Hope Last Year Was a One Off”: Lewis Hamilton Prays No Fan Abuse Happens at Red Bull’s Home This Year

The Red Bull Ring was in hot waters after the gruesome act of Max Verstappen fans on a Lewis Hamilton fan at last year’s Austrian Grand Prix. A woman who traveled from the Czech Republic to Austria to witness the race reported an incident of sexual harassment by a group of drunk fans.

Advertisement

Apart from that, a few fans also were subjected to homophobic and racial abuse by the local fans. Being the home of Red Bull Racing, this venue certainly sees a huge influx in the number of fans.

Advertisement

With Red Bull and Verstappen getting better than their rivals, the number keeps on increasing every year. However, so far nothing of that sort happened and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton expects everything to go down well.

Furthermore, it is reported that F1 and the governing authority beefed up security ahead of the race. Most importantly, they also banned alcohol, which acted as a catalyst in last year’s incident.

Lewis Hamilton hopes no repetition from last year

As Formula 1 has arrived at Spielberg for the ninth race of the season, Hamilton hopes there will be no more repetition of what happened last year.

Speaking of this, the Mercedes star conveyed as per SilverArrows.net, “Especially coming to such a beautiful place, it was definitely sad to hear what happened last year.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/status/1675147011283099649?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

“I do know that Formula 1 has taken action to make some changes here this weekend but I still feel there is work that needs to be done,” further asserted the seven-time world champion.

Hamilton concluded by saying, “I hope last year was a one-off, fingers crossed.” Luckily, nothing major has happened so far except some boo and banter. Another incident that happened was a fan threw a flare, which could have been dangerous as well.

Can Red Bull and Verstappen bring out the perfect weekend?

Max Verstappen has absolutely been dominant through the weekend. With pole positions in both qualification and sprint shootout, and subsequently the Sprint win, the Dutchman is in his usual territory.

Furthermore, Red Bull Ring being the home race of the Milton-Keynes-based team, they, of course, have the home advantage and surreal support.

As things stand, the defending champion is believed to have everything under control, until rain plays the surprising part. All in all, it’ll be interesting to see if the two-time world champion can claim the victory at Spielberg.