“You Got Red Carded Basically”: Jérémy Doku Gets DQed in F1 Game Despite Having Max Verstappen’s RB20

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Jeremy Doku (L) and Max Verstappen (R)

Max Verstappen is a fierce competitor both on and off the track and enjoys spending time competing at the highest level in sim-racing and EA-FC (a soccer game previously known as FIFA). But when the roles are reversed, can a professional soccer player shine in the F1 game, that to against Verstappen?

Well, Manchester City winger Jèrèmy Doku tried just that and learned a lesson or two about F1’s rules the hard way.

Doku and Verstappen both used the Red Bull RB20 for a three-lap race at Zandvoort on F1 24 (the game). Despite being in the same machinery as the 27-year-old, Doku quickly found himself on the wrong side of the (virtual) stewards for jumping the start.

He was handed a drive-through penalty but did not serve it in time, resulting in his disqualification. A baffled Doku was then given an explanation as Verstappen said, “I think they wanted you to do a drive-through for the jump start. You got red-carded, basically!”

During their on-track tussle, the 22-year-old Belgian soccer player revealed that he had never visited an actual F1 Grand Prix weekend before. That is something he declared he would like to change in the coming season.

Doku’s special link to Verstappen?

Verstappen will need all the support possible heading into 2025, which promises to be one of the most competitive grids in recent years. Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari are all expected to be in the title picture, and the quality their line-ups possess could make it very difficult for Verstappen to retain his title.

Doku could end up traveling to an F1 race to cheer for Verstappen, with whom he shares a connection. The Red Bull driver is half-Belgian and was even born in Hasselt, a town in Doku’s home country. Naturally, this connection would lead to support for Verstappen.

Given Doku’s commitments with Manchester City, it would make the most sense for him to attend the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Alternatively, he might consider visiting Spa-Francorchamps for the Belgian Grand Prix.

