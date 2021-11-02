F1

“I hope [Max] Verstappen manages it”– Mercedes boss wants Lewis Hamilton to lose championship fight against Red Bull ace

"I hope [Max] Verstappen manages it"– Mercedes boss wants Lewis Hamilton to lose championship fight against Red Bull ace
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
Most wickets in T20 World Cup: List of highest wicket-takers in ICC T20 World Cup 2021
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I hope [Max] Verstappen manages it"– Mercedes boss wants Lewis Hamilton to lose championship fight against Red Bull ace
“I hope [Max] Verstappen manages it”– Mercedes boss wants Lewis Hamilton to lose championship fight against Red Bull ace

Hubert Haupt, who runs three Mercedes cars in DTM, wants Max Verstappen to win the…