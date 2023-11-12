“I Hope We Can Listen to the French Anthem”: Pierre Gasly Makes Glorious Promise to His Compatriots Ahead of 2024

Alpine have had a disappointing couple of seasons as they have not won a race since Esteban Ocon’s maiden victory at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite the same, star Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has made a glorious promise to his French compatriots.

Advertisement

“It will be hard (to win) and we will need some miracle. It can happen, although the options are quite low. I hope we can listen to the French anthem with me at the top of the podium next year,” explained the 27-year-old while speaking on the Beyond the Grid podcast (as quoted by soymotor.com).

The Frenchman added that winning is the “clear objective” for Alpine in 2024 after a difficult few campaigns. Pierre Gasly, who has not won a race since his outstanding maiden win at the 2020 Italian GP with AlphaTauri, will hope that he is more competitive in 2024.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has already told his team that he wants a faster car that allows him to be in a position to fight the top sides. However, considering the transition that Alpine are continuing to go through, they will have a huge task on their hands if they want to fight the top teams next season.

Alpine had a major management overhaul in 2023

Since Alpine have performed way below expectations in 2023, they have had a massive management overhaul this season. A few months ago, the French outfit announced that team principal Otmar Szafnauer, CEO Laurent Rossi and a few others were departing the team. The side then announced Bruno Famin as the interim team principal.

Alpine went through this massive restructuring process after they failed to meet the objectives this year. At the start of the campaign, they were targeting to finish at least fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

However, they are nowhere close to doing so. The team are currently sixth in the standings and have just scored 108 points. They are a whopping 174 points behind McLaren, who currently are fourth in the standings.