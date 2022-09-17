“Only Lewis Hamilton was at his level”: Esteban Ocon believes he is best teammate of Fernando Alonso since 7-time World Champion

Esteban Ocon believes he has been the best teammate to Fernando Alonso since Lewis Hamilton paired up with him in 2007.

Alonso made a return to F1 in 2021 after spending two seasons away from the sport. He joined Alpine (formerly known as Renault), a team with whom he won two World Titles in 2005 and 2006.

After that, he moved to British outfit McLaren and he teamed up with rookie Lewis Hamilton. Despite being a rookie, Hamilton stepped up to the challenge and pushed Alonso all the way. In just his first year in F1, the Brit finished level on points with his two-time Champion teammate. It was clear that Hamilton was on his way to greatness.

Since then, Alonso has had stints at Ferrari and McLaren again before returning to Alpine in 2021. He had some really great drivers as teammates during these years including Kimi Raikkonen. His current teammate Ocon, however, does think anyone matched up to Alonso during these years.

Esteban Ocon is not given enough credit for matching up to level of Fernando Alonso

Ocon has been with Alpine since the 2020 season. He and Alonso have been at Alpine for two seasons now, and they have a great relationship off-track.

In a recent interview, the Frenchman insisted that he has been Alonso’s best teammate since Hamilton. This was based on the fact that his previous teammates haven’t really matched his level, according to Ocon. He feels that he has matched up to Alonso a lot more than the others have, but laments the lack of credit he is given for it.

DRAMA between the Alpines!! 😮 Fernando Alonso gets past Esteban Ocon!! 📺 Live on Sky Sports F1

📲 https://t.co/RS3tXn0Ps5#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/BLa3CUtF6T — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) March 27, 2022

“I don’t read everything that is said about me,” the 26-year-old said to Motorsport. “I hope that when I do something good, it is reported as such and that the observer can get an idea.”

“Look at Fernando’s career. The only teammate who was at his level was Lewis. All the others did not do better than me. Personally, I feel that I am doing a good job. Yes, it is a bit strange at times to see on the outside there are those who perceive things in a slightly different way.”

