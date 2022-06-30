“I just don’t see as fun a side of him”– Lando Norris on George Russell ever since joining Mercedes

Lando Norris on George Russell not being able to be as fun as before ever since he joined Mercedes as the Silver Arrows gives different vibes.

In 2022, George Russell joined Mercedes and was automatically considered a championship contender. However, the recent blip in Mercedes’ performance doesn’t bring him close to the title contention now.

But the Briton is still consistent in results with all the resources he holds. He is the only driver to not fall out of the top-5 result this season, and it has kept Mercedes right above McLaren in the best of the rest fight.

However, his compatriot and friend, Lando Norris feel that Russell because of Mercedes is too serious now. Norris complains that he doesn’t get to see much fun side of him anymore because of the serious vibe at Mercedes.

“Growing up with George was a lot of fun. He was a great person, but it is different at Mercedes – a different vibe and a different atmosphere. I just don’t see as fun a side of him,” said Norris.

Lando Norris hopes for a better home race

Norris in the last few races hasn’t had a decent run with McLaren. Therefore, McLaren’s contention in the championship is no more impressive than it was a couple of years ago.

But, Norris will race at his own home track, and he would be aiming to have an impressive performance in front of his own home crowd. On the other hand, Daniel Ricciardo seems to be improving with McLaren.

Just your casual helicopter ride up to Silverstone! 🚁 Nice views, Lando!#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/bnunHtzJej — McLaren (@McLarenF1) June 30, 2022

But it’s still not enough for the Woking-based team, who still wants to progress for the championship fight soon. It remains to be seen how further McLaren will be able to develop itself further into the season.

Tough, according to Autosport, McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has confirmed that McLaren has halted all big developments in MCL36 until cost cap regulations are resolved.

