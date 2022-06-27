When Lando Norris crashed a $2.5 Million McLaren 720S supercar in Silverstone

Lando Norris embarrassed himself as he paid $2.5 Million for wrecking the McLaren 720S supercar in Silverstone in 2019.

In 2019, Lando Norris was left embarrassed when he crashed the McLaren 720S supercar into the gravel in Silverstone.

Norris was in the midst of his rookie season when he was in a cruising lap with the former racer and Sky Sports expert Johnny Herbert.

He lost control of the car in the high-speed corner of the Silverstone circuit – the Maggots and Becketts corner. He lost the rear and spun backwards into the gravel. The Belgian-British driver was left red-faced as the tow truck took the car away.

Going into the 2022 season, Norris now has three seasons of F1 under his belt but at that time he was still one of the lowest-paid drivers who earned $4.9 Million a year.

But he still had to foot the bill for any repairs to the car leaving him to rue his mistake.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo confesses he prefers his Red Bull teammate over Lando Norris

Lando Norris brought a press conference to a temporary halt

A few hours before crashing the million-dollar supercar, Norris had temporarily put a halt to a televised press conference.

The press conference was being held ahead of the British GP. Lewis Hamilton was in the middle of answering a question when Norris burst into an uncontrollable laughing fit.

The moment of amusement was provoked following a discussion about Nigel Mansell’s infamous moustache.

The perfect press conference doesn’t exi… 😬😂 pic.twitter.com/0kYdiCVTCW — Lando Norris (@LandoNorris) July 11, 2019

Off camera, Australian Daniel Ricciardo asked Norris: “Have you got any pubes yet?”

Norris, who was joined on the stage by Hamilton, Ricciardo and British rookie George Russell, later explained: “It is just Daniel. He is a funny guy and he could have said whatever and made me laugh, to be honest.

“You know when someone else laughs and it causes you to laugh? It was just a bit of that.”

Also Read: Why Lando Norris went bald before 2020 F1 season amidst lockdown