F1

“I just knew that was Uncle Michael”- Max Verstappen recalls his time with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher

"I just knew that was Uncle Michael"- Max Verstappen recalls his time with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"Formula 1 is a unique business" - McLaren CEO Zak Brown gives a lowdown on the financial health of the team after recent slump
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"I just knew that was Uncle Michael"- Max Verstappen recalls his time with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher
“I just knew that was Uncle Michael”- Max Verstappen recalls his time with Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher

Max Verstappen, the newly crowned World Champion, recalled his time together with Michael Schumacher when…