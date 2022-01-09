“It was definitely great, being able to battle with Max”- Mick Schumacher reveals best experiences from his rookie season in F1

Mick Schumacher could not score any points in his rookie year but managed to deliver some praiseworthy performances in an underdeveloped car.

Mick Schumacher has selected the Hungarian Grand Prix as one of the best moments of his rookie F1 year. He selected this particularly because he got to battle with Max Verstappen.

The race began with a tumult triggered by Valterri Bottas and Lance Stroll in the first corner. Both the drivers hit other cars on the track. Like several other drivers, Schumacher took advantage of the situation and went ahead to race for points.

The German also took the advantage to race wheel-to-wheel with Max Verstappen who was trying to regain his position in the field. However, the Haas driver could not earn any points but finished in the 12th position marking his best finish.

Revealing his best and worst moments, he said, “as a race, I’d probably take Budapest. It was definitely great, being able to battle with Max for a few laps, and being in the points for a few moments.”

Mick Schumacher has no worse moments

In his opinion, any worse or difficult moment is an important opportunity. Schumacher said, “I think that personally, there’s no ‘worse’ [moment]. I think there’s just a moment where you learn from [it]. If it’s a bad weekend, you’ll make the most out of it and find the positives really.”

However, he thinks that Mexico GP did not out to be great for him. He explained, “on paper, maybe Mexico looks to be not great [having retired on the first lap of the race].”

“But I think, overall, still we learned a chunk, and all that contributes to my development, and hopefully also for my future performance.”

Haas, like many other teams, decided to shift its focus to 2022 cars early in 2021. Therefore, they did not bring up many upgrades to the 2020 car. But Schumacher’s performance with an overly underdeveloped Haas bagged him many praises.

Haas’ team principal Guenther Steiner was surprised to see the car getting close to the midfield. He credited Schumacher for pushing the car to its limit.

Schumacher will return with Haas in 2022 alongside Nikita Mazepin and will also serve the duties of a reserve driver for Ferrari.

