Lewis Hamilton admits driving his $15 Million car collection on normal roads is stressful

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time but hates driving on normal roads as it stresses him out.

The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has established himself as one of the all-time greats in F1. He made his debut in 2007 for McLaren and won the World Championship just a year later.

After staying in Woking till 2012, he moved to Mercedes, which many people saw as a huge risk. Today we all know how that turned out to be one of the greatest signings made by any team in history.

Hamilton won a further six Titles with the Silver Arrows and became the most successful F1 driver in history. He has the most number of race wins, fastest laps, and pole positions of anyone who has ever been in the sport.

One would think that someone who can flawlessly perform in high-pressure situations, while millions around the world have their eyes on him, would consider driving on roads a piece of cake. In Hamilton’s case, however, that’s not true.

Lewis Hamilton does not like driving cars on normal roads

Hamilton feels that driving on an F1 track is easier for him. This is because there are a set of rules in the circuit, and nothing out of the ordinary happens there. On roads, however, many unexpected instances occur, which he isn’t always able to tackle.

The 37-year-old driver was speaking to Vanity Fair about this. The interviewer was in his car when Hamilton was driving around the streets of Nice.

“I just think that I find it stressful,” he said. “I try not to do things that don’t add to my life. Look, we’re on these roads, anything can happen.”

With increased road traffic, Hamilton appeared to be more nervous and said, “This is now stressful for me. This road is crazy. So much going on here. I’m going to turn around in a second.”

Hamilton is having a brilliant second half of the season as compared to his slow start. The Mercedes driver is P6 in the Drivers’ Standings but has five consecutive podium results to his name, heading up to the Belgian GP in three weeks’ time.

