“I know other people struggle with it”– Openness to talk about mental health is crucial in helping people claims McLaren star Lando Norris

McLaren superstar Lando Norris thinks it is essential to establish openness for discussions about mental health to help others in need.

After his second season of Formula 1, Lando Norris talked about his struggles with maintaining his mental health. This year, the Briton has been even more vocal about the issue and demands more openness for people to talk about it.

Norris, with his experience, wants to help others who maybe are suffering from something worse. The Briton claims by talking, he has reached a much better place and enjoys life even more.

“I guess I am now much better than when I was two years ago. And this makes me enjoy everything a lot more. You can enjoy life a lot more as well,” said Norris.

“You’re not always worrying and thinking and panicking, and so on. So just the way you feel is so much better. And I think the more you see people say it, the more confidence every person has to get more help.”

“For me, it’s helped me a lot. And then I know that I can help also other people. I don’t just say it because I want to tell you, I say it because I know other people struggle with it.”

“So it’s also a good opportunity for me to try and help other people. And I think we also realise that these prominent athletes who are saying it, they don’t just say it because they want people to feel sorry for them.

“It’s because we know we can also help younger people or the people in the world to try and feel better as well.”

Lando Norris knows there are many among him

Norris points that a few years back, similar problems in F1 was there, but back then, talking about mental health was taboo. Unfortunately, it’s still treated as one in many places, and Norris wants to change that.

“I’m sure there’s plenty of drivers in the past which felt the same way, or athletes in the past, which felt the same way, but just never said anything,” he said.

“I don’t know if it’s we’re more open nowadays, or if we’re more willing to say what we’re feeling, some of the younger drivers now? Still it’s not everyone. It’s not like every young driver says what they feel. It’s just been a few more recently or more athletes now, which have said it.”

He added: “But I think the more people that say it, the more people realise the consequences, and actions from other people. And social media can influence the way people feel.”