“Like football or tennis” – Lando Norris on a mission to make karting more accessible with his LN Racing team

“Like football or tennis” – Lando Norris wants more kids to take up karting, aligned to the goals of his LN Racing team.

Formula 1 is considered to be a rich man’s sport, with very few like Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian coming from humbler backgrounds.

This is precisely what McLaren star Lando Norris is looking to change via his LN Racing team, operated by the OTK Kart Group. He hopes to get as many kids to Formula 1 as possible via this entrepreneurial initiative.

“A lot of boys, and more so now girls are getting into racing, so the more we can just help that and introduce that the better.

“Of course I think everyone knows, or needs to know that motor racing is very expensive.

“It’s not something that everyone can do sadly, I wish that it wasn’t the case, I wish anyone was able to come into this kind of sport, like football or tennis where you can just pick up a football or pick up a tennis racket and a ball, that is so accessible to anyone in the world.

“But motor racing isn’t sadly. In any way I can add to that to allow more boys, more girls to come through, take part in racing if they can and help them achieve their goals, then I’d love to be part of that. A cool thing to be part of and hopefully see over the next few years.

“To be part of the development of people’s futures, of kids who have an ambition to get into Formula 1.

“To be part of that, to allow as many people who are starting karting, or even joining karting at whatever age, to try and help them get to Formula 1.

“Because I also want them to be the best team and I want them to have the best drivers, so if I can just be part of it, if I can just have them driving my car, that would make me happy.”

