“I Know You Miss Me”: Lando Norris Drops Cutest Birthday Message for His 22-Year-Old Teammate Oscar Piastri

Oscar Piastri is the young sensation in Formula 1 who has excited every team on the grid. But he ended up with one of the cheekiest and most fun-loving teammates Lano Norris, who surely will give him a tough challenge in 2023.

However, off the track, it seems like both are hitting well with their friendship, even though there was a little race skirmish between them in Saudi Arabia. But in F1, the past gets buried pretty soon, and Norris is someone who doesn’t like to hold grudges.

That attitude reflects in his birthday message for his teammate Piastri. In a video posted by McLaren on all of their social media accounts, Norris appears to leave a message for the freshly turned 22-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McLaren (@mclaren)

Lando Norris thinks Oscar Piastri misses him

After the Australian Grand Prix, F1 teams must wait over the forced three-week-long gap in the calendar. And amidst that, it’s obvious Norris and Piastri would be away from each other, relaxing at their own residences.

So, with Piastri celebrating his 22nd birthday, Norris is surely not at his party. But the Brit believes that his new teammate would be missing him while spending his special day.

“Hello Oscar, very special day today. It’s your birthday,” said Norris. “I just wanted to wish you all the best. Have an amazing day. I know you miss me.”

The 22-year-old declares his arrival

Piastri saw a tough start to his F1 career as the car provided by Mclaren is not even believed to be good enough to contest in the midfield. Thus, he had to return to his garage without points for the first two races.

In fact, his debut race resulted in a DNF. On the other hand, his former team Alpine, which was ready to give him a seat once Fernando Alonso shifted his services to Aston Martin, is expected to have better prospects for this season.

So he was mocked by a few F1 fans for choosing the wrong side in 2023. Indeed it could end up being a bad decision by Piastri, but Australia was a bit kinder to him. On Sunday, he scored his first F1 points at his home Grand Prix, which is enough for him to have relaxed offs until he’s called back for the next race.