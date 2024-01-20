Max Verstappen’s Old Mechanic Agrees With Daniel Ricciardo About the Dutchman’s Love for Racing

With every passing year, the F1 schedule is getting further jam-packed with new races getting added to the calendar. Despite that, Max Verstappen cannot get enough of the thrill. Knowing his former teammate too well, Daniel Ricciardo once called him a ‘racing nerd‘. Now, a former trusted confidante has given his views on the Dutchman, and the assessment hovers eerily close to Ricciardo’s.

Former AlphaTauri manager, Graham Watson, in a recent interview with Verstappen.com, revealed how one of his conversations with the Dutchman went. Watson asked Verstappen how he handled his nerves after remembering his own nervous moments as a driver at 16.

As per F1 Maximaal, Watson recalled,

“Max looked at me and said, I have no idea what you’re talking about. Graham, I’ve been driving a car almost longer than you. I started with karts and have been doing so since I was six. This is my job. Of course there is some tension, but it’s not like I’m biting my nails and hoping I don’t make a mess. I thought that was very exceptional.”

Watson, who admitted his 60-year-old wife was a Verstappen fan, made a comparison with Lewis Hamilton. In his assessment, he dubbed Hamilton to be a brand owing to his ventures and interests outside F1. Verstappen, on the other hand, was an F1 driver, through and through.

The assessment is not far from reality given how racing is an integral part of the reigning champion’s life. The 26-year-old has often expressed his wish to take part in different racing disciplines. Also, he has installed a high-end sim racing rig at home which he so frequently practices on.

Max Verstappen – a racer at heart

Sim racing has practically become a part of Verstappen’s life. The Dutchman has put in enough practice hours to start participating in competitive sim racing. Last year, he was one of the star drivers to take part in the virtual 24-hour Le Mans. Currently, while waiting for the F1 season to kick off, he has confirmed his presence for the upcoming 6 sim races.

His passion for virtual racing encouraged him to start a sim racing team of his own- Team Redline. Team Redline signed a historic deal with Red Bull last year to merge with their own Esports team. The 3-time champ’s ambitions go way further, though. Opening up on his plans after F1, he revealed his wish to have an IRL racing team. However, he does not necessarily intend to fulfill that dream at F1.

Another dream he has is to race in the 24-hour Le Mans. Like F1, his father Jos has the experience of competing in the coveted endurance race. This is another discipline he wants to follow his footsteps in to get a taste of the incredibly testing format.

To his luck, 2-time Le Mans winner and F1 buddy, Fernando Alonso offered Verstappen to join him as a teammate. However, owing to his contract with Red Bull, which forbids him from engaging in dangerous activities outside F1, the reigning champion had to turn down the offer.