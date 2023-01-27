“This Hasn’t Happened Since Michael Schumacher” – 5-GP Winner Charles Leclerc Receives An Overwhelming Welcome Ahead Of 2023 Challenge

Charles Leclerc ended 2022 by finishing P2 in the Championship standings, thanks to a brilliant drive in Abu Dhabi. While ‘Championship Runner-up’ sounds impressive, the Monegasque once led the standings by 46 points ahead of Max Verstappen.

Leclerc lost the title to Verstappen and was unable to produce Ferrari’s first title in 16 years. But there is growing optimism around the Ferrari faithful ahead of the 2023 season.

Ferrari has brought Fred Vassuer as their new Team Principal. And Vasseur has vowed to fix Ferrari’s persistent mistakes as he takes charge of the Italian Team.

Your support means everything to us ❤️ Grazie mille for braving the cold during the last three days! When we say you’re the best fans. This is why 🥰 pic.twitter.com/AmsyeJhmdz — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 26, 2023

The hope is highest amongst the Tifosi who swarmed the Pista Di Fiorano Circuit on Thursday. As Charles steps up for another title battle.

A crowd like never before arrives for Charles Leclerc

Charles Leclerc underwent a “wake-up” test ahead of the 2023 season. The 5-time Grand Prix winner put in a few laps in the Ferrari SF21 in front of his new boss Fred Vassuer.

Leclerc was greeted with an overwhelming response as hundreds of Tifosi welcomed the driver. And the cheers of the Ferrari fans became louder as Leclerc clocked lap times as a warm-up for the upcoming season.

Leclerc’s arrival at Ferrari’s Fiorano circuit brought a never-before-seen attendance of fans. ‘Ristorante Montana,’ a famous restaurant, located right outside described the hype perfectly.

They posted a story on their Instagram showing their clogged parking lot with the caption, “Charles Leclerc, you clogged our parking lot! And it hasn’t happened since Michael Schumacher’s days”

“you packed our parking lot and it hasn’t happened since michael schumacher” 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/JOmQv8gDU5 — alanis (@leclercrews) January 26, 2023

If an Italian willingly compares a driver to the 7-time World Champion then it ought to be special. And Leclerc is special for the Tifosi, he is one of their own.

The Monegasque is a Ferrari fan through and through. He has been associated with the team for more than a decade. And, with the talent he possesses, Leclerc is a bonafide future World Champion.

2023 will be Leclerc’s 5th season with Ferrari. And like Michael ended Ferrari’s 21-year wait for a title in 2000, the Tifosi will be hopeful that the stars realign for their Wonderkind.

Leclerc does Donuts for the Tifosi

Charles Leclerc got a morale boost seeing the number of fans gathered to witness him prepare. Despite the cold January temperatures plunging up to 3°C, the fans cheered along for Leclerc.

Under the surveillance of Fred Vasseur, Leclerc completed 123 laps around the race track clocking a total distance of 366 KM. The test was mainly a warm-up for Leclerc as he heads to Bahrain in a month for the Pre-season Testing.

Carlos Sainz completed the test on Wednesday completing 119 laps. The test included different tyre strategies, fuel loads, etc.

charles made donuts for tifosi that went seeing him today in fiorano 🥹 📸 https://t.co/uewvQDHGNE pic.twitter.com/ud9r46cieR — 🆑 data (@leclercdata) January 26, 2023

He ended the gruelling session with Donuts for the fans. The Monegasque took the time to meet the fans after his practice sessions. He signed memorabilia and took pictures with his fans.

Ferrari will be unveiling their 2023 car on February 14th. The team will later resume testing their new car in Bahrain for pre-season testing on February 23-25.

