“I learned a lot from him”– Mattia Binotto credits Michael Schumacher for winning mentality at Ferrari in 2022

Mattia Binotto credits Michael Schumacher for the winning mentality Ferrari has now instilled in 2022 after a two-year-long slump.

Ferrari couldn’t have a better start to this season, and this year, they are indeed the contenders for the title. Many believe that the Maranello based team has the best engine on the grid.

Ferrari in the two races has fetched four podiums and could have also got two straight victories. But a better performance by Red Bull in Jeddah couldn’t fetch them a near to perfect Sunday.

Nevertheless, Ferrari, this season looks pretty confident. Their whole ensemble has been heavily efficient, and it is reflected in the performances.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto talking about his team’s newfound winning mentality credits Michael Schumacher for the inspiration that is helping the team to prosper.

“It was a fantastic time & I’m proud to have been part of it,” said Binotto. “I learned a lot from him. I picked up this mentality & ability to be a leader from him. Will never forget that.”

Ferrari doesn’t want to be complacent

Now, Ferrari no more denies their objective to fight for the title and has appreciated the start to the season they have achieved. However, Binotto reminds that a long season is left ahead.

Therefore, he states that the second half of the season would be immensely crucial for the road to glory. So, becoming complacent is not an option for them.

“In Bahrain we maximised our performance and in Jeddah it was confirmed how competitive our car is. We also know what we need to focus on in the coming months,” Binotto added.

“Development will play a key role this season for the second part of the championship. We are enjoying this good start, but we are ready to fight at every race to maintain this level of performance.”

The dominance Michael Schumacher brought

Back when Schumacher was with Ferrari, the Maranello based team was a force to reckon with. Together, they won five championships and made an era that fans still can’t forget.

That spell cemented Schumacher’s name as arguably the greatest F1 driver of all time. Since then, Ferrari could win two more titles, and they want to finish the drought by grabbing the title in 2022.

