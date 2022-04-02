“I feel good in general but there is definitely more to come” – Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc warns Max Verstappen and reflects on team’s performance since the start of the season

Charles Leclerc believes that the development of the Ferrari F1-75 will play the biggest role in the championship.

Ferrari’s star driver Charles Leclerc has had a dream start. He won the race in Bahrain and finished second in Saudi Arabia. Monaco International is 12 points ahead of his teammate Carlos Sainz and 20 points ahead of rival Max Verstappen.

The Italian team’s boss Mattia Binotto is also confident of a title charge. They have collected 77 points out of the current 88. Perhaps the biggest surprise of all is that they have more points than Red Bull and Mercedes combined.

Charles Leclerc says it’s time to unlock more performance from F1-75

A confident Charles Leclerc expressed that he is happy with the start of the season. Counting on his team, he cautioned Red Bull by stating that there is ‘definitely more to come.’

Counting on his experience, Leclerc can find flaws and work on them to improve his performance. Talking about this, he stated: “The thing I am happy about is not really the performance but I know exactly where I still need to work.”

Self-conscious Leclerc further added: ” I know what I need to improve to unlock more performance. So yes, on that I am happy.”

So close. Disappointed with 2nd today but the fight was fun ! Let’s keep pushing. pic.twitter.com/MghGqdkt05 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) March 27, 2022

Car development is the key to the championship

It has been a long time since we have seen a Ferrari driver winning the championship. Gone are the days of Schumacher’s dominance. Kimi Raikkonen was the last driver to win the championship in 2007.

Leclerc seems to have a mixed reaction when asked if the team can achieve championship success. He said: “Whether it will be enough or not to win the world championship, I have no idea.”

“It is still very early on in the season. However, let’s say it has been a very good start to the season,” Leclerc reflects on the previous races.

The Bahrain winner emphasized that car development is the key to winning the championship. Adding to this discussion, he said: “We as drivers need to help the team in the best way possible to keep this competitiveness.”