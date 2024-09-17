“I like Lewis a lot”: Franco Colapinto Gives His Verdict On the Hamilton – Verstappen Rivalry

Williams driver Franco Colapinto, who labeled getting congratulated by Lewis Hamilton in Baku as the highlight of his Azerbaijan GP race weekend, would pick the seven-time World champion over Max Verstappen.

A video of the 21-year-old Argentine has been doing the rounds of social media, where he declares his allegiance to Hamilton. It was from a 2022 interview, where Colapinto explained why he preferred backing the Briton.

“I like [Lewis] Hamilton a lot,” he said. “I’m a fan. And especially last year with everything that happened with Verstappen, I thought he was even better. For those that still had any doubts, I think it’s over, right?

Colapinto was referring to the intense battle between Hamilton and Verstappen for the 2021 Drivers’ title. They fought toe-to-toe until the very end, with their rivalry extending beyond the track and affecting everyone associated with their respective teams—Mercedes and Red Bull.

Hamilton and Verstappen entered the season finale level on points, but a controversial decision by then-race director Michael Masi to allow lapped cars to overtake Hamilton just before the safety car came in on the final lap ultimately handed Verstappen the victory.

For Colapinto (and many others), Hamilton was the standout driver that evening. The fact that he valued meeting Hamilton over scoring points in Baku highlights just how much he admires the 39-year-old. Colapinto’s fellow rookie Oliver Bearman too, would agree.

Colapinto and Bearman swooned over Hamilton in Baku.

Colapinto finished P8 in Baku and Bearman P10. Their idol, Hamilton, finished in ninth place, scoring two points. For Colapinto and Bearman, securing points was a significant achievement, especially since they are both temporary replacements—Colapinto filling in until Carlos Sainz takes over in 2025, and Bearman standing in for Kevin Magnussen, who was serving a one-race ban.

However, the highlight for both was getting to fight with Hamilton on the track and interact with him off it.

After the race, Bearman said, “It’s not every race weekend you get to battle it out with a 7-time World Champion. Thanks for the fight, Sir Lewis.”

Even Colapinto was awe-struck to see the 39-year-old coming over to greet him after the race. He came onto his Instagram to write, “My best moment of the day. How crazy and what a dream come true to shake hands with Lewis Hamilton after a race together. Wow!”