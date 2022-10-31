“I LOVE HIM SO MUCH”: George Russell gets love from Lewis Hamilton fans for his recent aggressive comment on the whole grid

In the past few races, George Russell has gained a reputation as a reckless driver because of his frequent collisions with other drivers. But the Briton, instead of regretting it, is enjoying it.

Ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, he claimed that he knew he was at fault in Austin when he collided with Carlos Sainz, which resulted in a DNF for the Spaniard. But Russell opined that now F1 driver would admit their mistake at the first instant moment. It’s in the DNA.

Even during the Mexican GP, he had the front row started, and many F1 fans thought he would take out Max Verstappen before the first turn. Russell actually joked about the possibility after the race, but the change here is he was talking about Lewis Hamilton in that scenario.

If it was not for Lewis Hamilton; George Russell would have rammed

At the race start, both Mercedes had a good start. Though they couldn’t match Verstappen’s pace, the two Silver Arrows were parallel before turning 1. Russell, after the race, joked if it were someone else in place of Hamilton, he would have rammed out the other driver.

“If it was anyone else apart from my teammate, I would have just rammed them off the road,” said Russell to SkySports. The Briton also said that he could have taken over Verstappen if he had a better start and not had to go less hard because of Hamilton.

With this statement, several Mercedes fans started praising Russell as he showed much consideration for his teammate while also threatening their rivals.

Mercedes eyes to bag a win in Brazil

Russell was also asked about their first win objective in the remaining two races of the season. He was also asked who would be the one among the two Mercedes drivers to bag it.

In response, Russell praised Mercedes’ pace in Mexico. He genuinely thinks his team could go for the win in Brazil, as it’s one of their strongholds, and the car is clicking at the moment, so it’s a sweet spot for them.

But talking about who will bag the win for Mercedes, Russell hesitated to answer it and didn’t go for that part. Now, he would be aiming for a better strategy and tyre selection by the team for the race in Interlagos.

